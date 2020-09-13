https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/september/california-church-celebrates-nearly-1-000-people-baptized-on-beach-during-spiritual-revival

One California church is rejoicing over the record number of baptisms that took place on September 12.

Calvary Chapel Church in Chino Hills held the outdoor baptism at Corona Del Mar State Beach in Newport Beach where nearly 1,000 people were born again.

Church Director Gina Gleason told CBN News that “California may be experiencing a spiritual revival.” She explained that the typical number of candidates for baptism is 300 but Saturday saw over three times that.

“It’s remarkable and a significant number,” she added.

The area where everyone assembled, also known as Pirate’s Cove, reflected a scene of jubilation as adults, children, and families encountered the love and goodness of God.

Southern California has seen a powerful movement this summer where many are coming together to worship, pray, and receive salvation.

CBN News previously reported on Saturate OC, a revival that’s been taking place on the sandy shores of Huntington Beach since July 3 in an effort to share the gospel and spread the good news about the Kingdom of God.

And worship leader Sean Feucht shared a video of worshippers gathering in Pismo Beach recently to take part in a celebration of peace and hope.

“Thousands gathered on the beach to worship Jesus and wow did God show up and BLOW OUR MINDS!” he wrote. “Despite the threats, the CHURCH rallied with unprecedented unity! Dozens were saved and so many baptized! GOD IS COMING FOR CALIFORNIA!!”

Feucht told CBN News that “Something profound is taking place on the West Coast. There’s a courageous church rising in California that refuses to be silenced.”

