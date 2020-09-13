https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-owens-calls-out-lebron-james-blm-for-anti-cop-rhetoric-after-la-sheriff-ambush

On Sunday, conservative commentator Candace Owens ripped into celebrities like LeBron James and radical left-wing Black Lives Matter activists for their “racist,” “anti-cop” rhetoric in light of the ambush on two Los Angeles sheriff deputies on Saturday night.

Owens blasted “pea-brained” James for tweets he posted back in May that said black men in the United States are “literally hunted” every time they leave their homes.

“Why does this happen?” posted Owens. “Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like [LeBron James] tell young black men that they are ‘literally being hunted.’ This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric.”

“The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame,” she emphasized.

“Why else does this happen?” Owens continued in a follow-up tweet. “Because when pea-brained athletes put the name of an alleged RAPIST on their helmets and jerseys, criminals begin believing they are acting as heroes.”

Owens’ tweet seemingly referred to Jacob Blake, a black man shot by police last month during an attempted arrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake was accused of sexually assaulting and terrorizing his ex-girlfriend, and was charged on July 6 with multiple offenses in relation to the woman.

“BLACK LIVES MATTER AND THE COMPLICIT MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS, ATHLETES, AND ENTERTAINERS ARE TO BLAME,” Owens wrote in all capital letters.

The two sheriffs deputies — a 31-year-old female and a 24-year-old male — were shot in an ambush-style unprovoked attack, authorities say. “The pair were sitting in their parked vehicle outside of a train station when they were approached by a suspect who opened fire without apparent cause, leaving the two deputies severely wounded,” The Daily Wire reported.

Following the ambush, the deputies were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. As the pair were undergoing emergency surgery alleged Black Lives Matter protesters moved to block hospital entrances and exits and reportedly shouted that they wanted the deputies to die. The protesters also, news reports note, tried to storm the hospital’s emergency department.

The Twitter account for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posted: “To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

During the altercation, a number of the protesters were arrested, as was one NPR reporter who was “interfering” with cops.

“After deputies issued a dispersal order for the unlawful assembly of a group of protesters blocking the hospital emergency entrance & exits, a male adult protester refused to comply & cooperate,” LA County Sheriffs tweeted, as noted by The Daily Wire. “During his arrest, a struggle ensued at which time a female adult ran towards the deputies, ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled with the male and interfered with the arrest.”

“The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person. Both individuals have been arrested for 148 P.C.,” another tweet said.

