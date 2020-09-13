https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/child-porn-tulsi-gabbard-cancels-netflix-film-whet-appetite-pedophiles/

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Friday evening that she canceled her Netflix account over “Cuties,” calling the newly released film “child porn.”

“@netflix child porn ‘Cuties’ will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade,” Gabbard tweeted. “1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter.”

“Netflix, you are now complicit,” she added with the hashtag “Cancel Netflix.”

TRENDING: All Patriots must go to the polls – in person!

.@netflix child porn “Cuties” will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/GI8KFH7LFq — Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) September 12, 2020

“Canceled netflix this morning when I saw this sh**,” a Twitter user told Gabbard, to which Gabbard replied, “Me too.”

“Cuties” not only includes many close up shots of little girls’ crotches and buttocks, but also depicts them viewing pornography and discussing sexual acts and shows one girl photographing her genitalia, among other explicit scenes, a review by the Daily Caller News Foundation found.

Is Netflix complicit in child porn by airing the ‘Cuties’ film? 95% (37 Votes) 5% (2 Votes)

Netflix defended the film in a statement to the DCNF late Thursday evening, saying, “Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children.”

“It’s an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up – and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie,” a Netflix spokeswoman said.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF regarding Gabbard’s comments.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

