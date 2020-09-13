https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/13/city-manager-of-lynwood-ca-makes-instagram-account-private-after-disgusting-post-saying-chickens-come-home-to-roost-after-shooting-of-two-lasd-deputies-a/

Jose Ometeotl, City Manager of Lynwood, Calif., has made his Instagram private after posting a meme with Malcolm X captioned “CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOST” in response to the shooting of two Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies on Saturday:

Here’s the full post where he wrote, “the fact that someone randomly opened fire on deputies is to be expected in the society we live in today”:

The two deputies are out of surgery and listed in critical condition:

