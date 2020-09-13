https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/13/colin-kaepernick-accuses-the-nfl-of-running-propaganda-about-how-they-care-about-black-life/

LOL:

Colin Kaepernick blasts NFL’s social-justice messaging as ‘propaganda’ https://t.co/8N5VmnQbgF pic.twitter.com/qP5ZluYvEy — New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2020

The above article is in regard to this tweet from the unemployed QB commenting on the unsigned Eric Reid who he says is being blackballed by the NFL:

While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league. https://t.co/KQXTaOCcnU — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2020

Reid, like Kaepernick, is being used in NFL videos to promote Black Lives Matter:

🎥: The NFL is using a clip of Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid taking a knee in their Lift Every Voice and Sing video playing across stadiums today. (0:49) The song yearns for liberty, yet the NFL owners are denying Colin and Eric the freedom to play. pic.twitter.com/bnoq1Fc6w7 — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) September 13, 2020

Maybe the NFL should make Colin Kaepernick commissioner and then this wouldn’t happen?

Eric Reid set two franchise records last season. But as with @Kaepernick7, none of that matters to spineless NFL owners who see calling for justice as an unforgivable sin, despite how much they pretend to care in front of the camera. It’s a disgrace he remains unsigned. https://t.co/oz32ZrqEKh — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) September 13, 2020

