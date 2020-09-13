https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=15645

Purdue University now considers failure to wash hands, properly social distance, and getting a flu vaccination equally as severe and “in the same category” as academic dishonesty, drug distribution, and destruction of university property.

On August 19, Purdue University announced that students found violating the Protect Purdue Pledge would be subject to disciplinary action under the same guidelines as hazing and drug use.

Additionally, hosting or attending a party could get students suspended or expelled.

“Organizing and/or hosting, either individually or with others, an event, party or other gathering (“Event”) or attending such an event, where the attendees are not required to, or willfully fail or refuse to, adhere to the requirements of the Protect Purdue Pledge, or of state or local public health laws, regulations or orders, including but not limited to the requirements of maintaining appropriate social distancing (6 feet based on current public health guidance) and wearing an appropriate face mask. This applies to events that are organized and/or held on or off campus,” the announcement says.

The announcement states that these actions are now “listed in the same category as academic dishonesty, hazing, possession and distribution of drugs, and destruction of university property.”

The Protect Purdue Pledge says that students should, “Look out for others and encourage their faithful commitment to the Pledge.”

“Plainly stated, hosting or attending gatherings and parties where social distancing is not possible and masks are not worn represent violations of the Protect Purdue Pledge; if you don’t abide by rules, there is no place for you here.”

As of August 24, Purdue has suspended more than 36 students, following two incidents of police breaking up off-campus college parties.

“Clearly, we are all social beings and desire to be among one another,” Associate Vice Provost & Dean of Students Katherine Sermersheim wrote to students. “Hosting or attending a party, however, can have major unintended consequences in our unified disease prevention efforts and desire to keep the campus open. While risk is not binary and cannot entirely be eliminated, it can be managed. We must all do our part to protect Purdue and each other: avoid large gatherings, wear face coverings, social distance, follow directional signage, monitor and implement personal health safety protocols, to name a few.”

Sermersheim said in the announcement that there is “no place” at Purdue for students who violate the rules, reiterating that the university will be taking a hard stance on coronavirus.

“Please know that we will be taking a hard line on conduct for those engaging in events and activities that run counter to our Protect Purdue commitments. Plainly stated, hosting or attending gatherings and parties where social distancing is not possible and masks are not worn represent violations of the Protect Purdue Pledge; if you don’t abide by rules, there is no place for you here.”

These comments came less than a month after Purdue President Mitch Daniels addressed the campus community before returning to school.

“[C]onclusive medical evidence that the vicious disease called COVID-19, while posing truly serious risks to the elderly and to those with a variety of preexisting illnesses, causes in the large majority of cases only mild, often asymptomatic and indetectable sickness among younger people, particularly those the age of our students.”

Purdue University did not respond to requests for comment from Campus Reform.

