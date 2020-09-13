https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/compton-police-ambush-officers-still-alive/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot multiple times Saturday, apparently in an ambush without provocation, while sitting in their patrol car at a Metro rail station.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a late-night news conference that the 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy both underwent surgery Saturday evening. Both graduated from the academy 14 months ago, he said.

The department shared video of the incident in a Twitter post that shows a person open fire through the passenger-side window of the patrol car. “The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation,” a department statement said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station.

Sheriff Press Conference Highlights