A 37-year-old man has been jailed for allegedly paying $500 to buy an underage girl as a sex slave.

The Tri-City Herald in Washington state reported the underage girl, missing from Richland, told police two people “sold” her to 37-year-old Robert Aguilera for $500.

According to a court affidavit, Aguilera was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of assault, trafficking and rape.

The girl said she was sold to Aguilera by a 21-year-old man and another underage girl, the Walla Walla Police Department affidavit said.

She claims Aguilera held a rifle to her head and raped her.

She told investigators she was “compelled” to go with Aguilera because of his threats and he allegedly took her to a house “where she was gang-raped by four to five 18th Street gang members.”

Investigators believe Aguilera raped the victim multiple times in multiple localities, the report said, including in Walla Walla, College Place and Dayton in Washington, and Milton-Freewater and Pendleton in Oregon.

Authorities allege Aguilera gave the victim meth, heroin and fentanyl while detaining her, and the drugs left the victim with open sores on her arms, legs and face.

A witness interviewed by authorities confirmed that the victim “was genuinely fearful of Aguilera.”

Aguilera was detained at the Walla Walla County Jail on $50,000 bail.

The report said he was accused of use/delivery of drug paraphernalia, first-degree assault, second-degree rape, first-degree trafficking and failure to comply with authorities.

