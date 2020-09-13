https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/credit-due-melania-trump-beautiful-first-lady-history-video/

Our current First Lady is the most beautiful and gracious First Lady in US history. We are so blessed to have her.



Melania – She’s a Lady

[embedded content]

Above with the Queen of England.

Below an interview with the future President and First Lady before the election from Trump Tower:

[embedded content]

Here is the first dance of the new President with his beautiful wife and family – they had no idea what they were in for and what was coming:

God bless our President Trump, First Family Melania Trump and America.

[embedded content]

