https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/credit-due-melania-trump-beautiful-first-lady-history-video/
Our current First Lady is the most beautiful and gracious First Lady in US history. We are so blessed to have her.
Melania – She’s a Lady[embedded content]
TRENDING: Surveillance Video of Ambush Shooting of LA Sheriff Deputies Released (Shooter Looks Like a Child!)
Above with the Queen of England.
Below an interview with the future President and First Lady before the election from Trump Tower:[embedded content]
Here is the first dance of the new President with his beautiful wife and family – they had no idea what they were in for and what was coming:[embedded content]
God bless our President Trump, First Family Melania Trump and America.