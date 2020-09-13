https://clarionproject.org/dc-comics-to-feature-rashida-tliab-aoc-as-heroes/

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L) and Rashida Tlaib, both with their hands over their hearts, at a House committee hearing (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

DC Comics, the creator of the iconic Wonder Woman, announced it would be showcasing “17 real-world heroes” in an upcoming anthology slated for a Christmas release.

Titled Wonder Women of History, the comics will feature – among other “heroes” — Congresswomen Rahida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC).

Both congresswomen are on record as supporting the antisemitc Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) movement against Israel.

In addition, Tlaib has a long history of supporting terror, including:

Tweeting out her support of a Palestinian terrorist who was killed after he carried out a car ramming of an Israeli soldier that sent the soldier to the hospital

Hosting a private dinner for close friends and family after her swearing-in ceremony which included Abbas Hamideh, who regularly praises Hezbollah and its leader Hassan Nasrallah. Hamideh is one of the founders of Al-Awda, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition, an anti-Israel group that regularly vilifies Israel and opposes its right to exist. The organization hosted an anti-Semitic hate rally opposite the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) last March. Hamideh claims Jews have no history in Israel and that the Jews should “go back to Brooklyn.”

I was honored to be at Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib swearing in ceremony in #Detroit and private dinner afterward with the entire family, friends and activists across the country. #Palestine #TweetYourThobe #RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/caJPN12ODX — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) January 12, 2019

Tweeting an anti-Semitic blood libel accusing Israel of executing a Palestinian boy. The accusation was later proven false but Tlaib offered no retraction to her almost 900,000 Twitter followers

Deflecting blame from the Palestinian people for a horrific honor killing in Bethlehem, putting it instead on the “patriarchy” and Israel

Comics, by nature, are directed at children. Besides the other social justice warriors and celebrities that will be included in this anthology by DC Comics — whose “achievements” are arguably dubious — including Tlaib and AOC this book is an egregious misrepresentation of the concept of “hero.”

That it is being marketed to children is a crime.

Join Clarion Project in Preventing Violent Extremism in children. To find out what you can do to help, click here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

