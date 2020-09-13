https://100percentfedup.com/video-dc-blm-mob-creates-more-trump-voters-by-harassing-outdoor-diners/

Washington, DC, is a hotspot for BLM mobs who have been harassing diners. Tonight, a crowd of BLM supporters harassed just about everyone they encountered who was dining outdoors.

It’s not enough that struggling restaurants are just trying to come back after COVID shutdowns, now they have to deal with the BLM crazies who chase away their patrons just trying to have a night out.

The videos below from news2share will make your blood boil.

A guy was surrounded and harassed for filming BLM at an outdoor dining area:

Raise your fists and overcome your whiteness #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/Wt4ha2AphY — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 13, 2020

They’re kind of just harassing everyone they see at this point #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/RHyckRgzCy — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 13, 2020

BLM is only creating more Trump voters every time they harass people.

