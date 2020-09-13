https://thepostmillennial.com/blm-activists-slash-tires-of-a-black-womans-car-in-la

Claiming that she was trying to run over protestors in Los Angeles, BLM activists surrounded a woman’s car, insulting her and slashed her tires. And then they realized she was black.

A man filming the event with his cell phone narrates the scene. “This car tried to punch it,” he said, as activists swarm the car. One person can be seen carrying an anarchist’s flag.

A call of “black lives matter here” rings out.

The car tries to drive down the street while activists climb on top of it to try and stop it. The sound of a blade cutting through rubber can be heard, and the hiss of air being released.

“Yeah, he just slashed his tires,” the narrator says, walking toward the car that has come to an abrupt stop.

The footage was shared by Twitter user Kitty Shackleford, who has shared footage from many of the protests and riots shaking the nation this summer.

“That’s what happens,” the man says, “get your tires slashed. That’s what happens! You get your tires slashed!” The man repeats with glee.

The car can be seen motionless in the street. The tinted windows don’t reveal who is inside.

“You get your f***ing tires slashed when you try to run people over!” The man shooting the video says in a sing-song voice. Activists stand around arguing.

“You try to run people over you get your f***ing tires slashed!” He says again. “That’s how we do it in LA. That’s how we f***ing do it. You want to run people over, you’re gonna get your sh*t pushed in.”

Activists go up to the windows of the vehicle and try to peer inside.

“People surrounded the car because she tried to push through f***ing a bunch of protestors.” He shows a crowd shot of the BLM activists marching around in the street, blocking traffic.

“You try to push your car through all these f***ing people and say ‘f*** you?’ Well guess what, your sh*t’s getting f***ed up.”

The activists chant “no justice, no peace,” to the sound of drums, while people carry signs that read “police mentality is police brutality.”

A second clip shows the woman, now out of the car, walking away from it.

“This girl owns the car,” he says. “This girl owns the car.”

The woman is walking away from the car, seemingly trying to figure out what to do now that these people have popped her tires.

Once activists realize that they popped a black woman’s tires, they seem to have less of a righteous attitude. One activist on a bike tells her he saw what they did and that it was “bullshit.”

The narrator of the video has nothing to say to her face, despite all of the insults he slung in her direction when she was in her car and people were popping her tires.

Once she is visible, activists in the crowd are less willing to insult her or damage her property. They seem to have less nerve when actually confronted with the woman whose method of transportation they destroyed.

