There’s outrageous, and then there’s this. On Sunday, Bill Melugin, an investigative correspondent with Fox Los Angeles, said on Twitter that Jose Ometeotl, the City Manager of Lynwood, Calif., made his Instagram account private after a post made in response to the shooting of two Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriffs.

Jose Ometeotl, the city manager of Lynwood, posted on his Instagram that “Chickens come home to roost” following the ambush shooting of two LASD deputies in Compton. One is a 31 y/o mom of a young boy, the other is a 24-year-old male deputy, both very new,” Melugin said on Twitter.

NEW: Jose Ometeotl, the city manager of Lynwood, posted on his Instagram that “Chickens come home to roost” following the ambush shooting of two LASD deputies in Compton. One is a 31 y/o mom of a young boy, the other is a 24 year old male deputy, both very new. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/CpMmmEZp5z — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

Per Bill Melugin, under the chickens come home picture, the city manager wrote:

Apparently, hatred and irresponsible rhetoric is also to be expected from leftist politicians and those in positions of power.

Think about it. On one hand, Ometeotl claims to not condone the violence, but yet seems to be saying the violence was justified. Welcome to “logic” in the era of BLM/Antifa. Moreover, it appears he isn’t brave enough to publicly stand by his statement.

Melugin noted:

This post was public from his public profile, but he has now made his account private after I tweeted his comments. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

Awww, what’s the matter, Ometeotl? Can’t stand a little heat? You can dish it out but can’t take it? Too bad.

The Sheriff’s office has reported that the two deputies “are out of surgery and listed in critical condition…” No thanks to jackwagons like Ometeotl.

Note: the full story of the ambush of the two deputies can be found here.

We do have a couple questions, though. Since Instagram is owned by Facebook, why hasn’t this account been slapped for glorifying violence?

Hopefully, when the rest of the city officials learn about Ometeotl’s Instagram post, that particular chicken’s behavior will come home to roost.

