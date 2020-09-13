https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/party-darkness-democrats-continue-bleak-message-pivot-global-warming

The Party of Darkness is at it again.

After a summer of painting a bleak portrait of an America ravaged by pandemic and racial riots, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, presidential nominee Joe Biden and some big-name Democrat governors have pivoted to a new dark message: The Western wildfires are a harbinger of a future plagued by destruction from global warming.

Pelosi on Saturday delivered that message on the global stage as she hosted a virtual meeting with legislative leaders from G7 members Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

“The climate crisis is the existential threat of our time, jeopardizing the health and well-being of every family in every community around the world,” Pelosi and the other G7 leaders wrote in a joint declaration. “Atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations in 2020 are among the highest averages ever recorded. The planet suffered through the second hottest year ever in 2019.”

Joe Biden echoed the message, connecting the wildfires in the West to global warming and a future of destruction.

“We absolutely must act now to avoid a future defined by an unending barrage of tragedies like the one American families are enduring across the West today,” the former vice president said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said there was no room any longer to deny, dispute or challenge the science behind climate change. “This is a climate damn emergency. This is real, and it’s happening,” he said as he toured the scorched remains of communities victimized in his own state by wildfires.

Republicans have blamed the fires on years of bad forest management that allowed large amounts of flammable debris to pile in forests without adequate clearing. In a nod to the GOP argument, Newsom acknowledged forestry practices were a contributing factor.

“That’s one point but not the point,” Newsom said, according to the BBC.

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee, who unsuccessfully challenged Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, also on Friday blamed the fires on global warming while predicting an even bleaker future.

“This is not an act of God,” he said. “This has happened because we have changed the climate of the state of Washington in dramatic ways.”

President Trump offered a much more optimistic vision of a “great American comeback” during a rally Saturday night near Las Vegas. “On Nov. 3, you will save America,” the president told cheering fans, predicting he will win the election.

