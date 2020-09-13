https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/two-los-angeles-county-deputies-ambushed-in-patrol-car-shot-in-head/

DEVELOPING STORY: Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies are “fighting for their lives” after they were shot in the head in an ambush at a subway station in Compton, ABC 7 News reports.

It was an unprovoked and cowardly act, law enforcement sources said.

“Animals that must be hit hard,” President Trump tweeted in response to the attack.

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

The incident happened Saturday at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Compton Boulevard around 7 p.m. The location is a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station, the ABC television affiliate reported.

“One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle,” the department tweeted. “Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

They were rushed to a local hospital.

“They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s department tweeted.

Surveillance video of the shooting shows the suspect ambush the deputies as they sat in the patrol car.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

