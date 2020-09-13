https://townhall.com/columnists/derekhunter/2020/09/13/so-much-stupid-n2576108

You can’t help but watch human beings and be amazed, sometimes. No other creature has done such incredible or compassionate things. We’ve cured diseases, freed our fellow humans, and gone to the moon and back. Our potential as a species is unlimited. Other times, however, some of our fellow humans are the dumbest group of creatures next to the brainless starfish. These are some examples from the latter in just the last few weeks.

Friday was the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks and “never forget” has turned into “we forgot.” The heroes of that horrible day are now under constant attack by leftists in the streets of Democrat-controlled cities across the country. The first responders who sacrificed their lives to save others have become useful chum in the election strategy of the Democratic Party, tossed to the mob to keep their frenzied hatred burning hot. It’s disgusting, really, but also incredibly stupid.

The moronic mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, has done everything short of joining the BLM-ANTIFA horde in beating random people deemed not woke enough, and they still tried to kill him. The mayor was forced to flee his condo after the people he’s sucking up to attacked it, going as far as setting fires inside the building that houses hundreds. Wheeler announced this week he was suspending the use of tear gas by police as a crowd control measure. Neville Chamberlain is embarrassed for him.

Remember how the Post Office was news? “It’s a threat to our democracy!” they cried. That was just two weeks ago, not a lifetime. It was all the left could talk about – how President Trump was going to “steal the election” by “defunding” the Post Office. Whatever happened to that? It was the scandal that was going to take down Trump. Now it’s gone.

It was replaced with the “Trump hates the troops story,” remember that one? That lasted all of 20 minutes. Every hyperventilating leftist on cable news assured us this was it, THE story to take out the president. Dozens of people went on the record, some of which are no fans of Donald Trump, and denied it. None of the four alleged anonymous sources for the story, all of whom are reported to be former administration officials, had the underwear content to come out of the shadows and put their names and reputations to it. It fizzled faster than an off-the-cuff sentence started by Joe Biden.

Now we have this Bob Woodward “bombshell” and all talk has shifted yet again. How is the president saying something on a phone call with a journalistic relic that he has said publicly time and time again, news? It’s not, of course. It’s just the next “silver bullet” leftists have convinced themselves will finally take out Donald Trump.

There are a couple of things to notice about the 53-second clip released by Woodward to market his book. The biggest is the cut ends immediately after the president says he doesn’t want to cause a panic. Did you notice that? What came after? It’s unlikely that the president abruptly hung up the phone in mid-thought, isn’t it? Yet all Woodward released were those 53 seconds.

Still, the people who downplayed every Project Veritas investigation and mocked videos from the Center for Medical Progress exposing Planned Parenthood officials because they were “out of context” ran with Woodward’s stale audio. We have the context for the president’s remarks, as he’d said similar things from the podium at the White House on camera in press conferences the media refused to carry. Context does matter.

While there is no good context for offering a pimp and his girlfriend advice on how best to import underage girls for sex slavery, as Veritas exposed with ACORN, or haggling over the price of infant organs post-abortion, as Planned Parenthood officials did with CMP, people don’t seem to remember the hoarding and empty grocery store shelves at the beginning of the pandemic or know just how tenuous our supply chains were at the time. There was a real threat that they would break down, that food would become scarce. People were fighting in stores over toilet paper; just imagine how that would have gone if that happened with food. Calm was exactly what was needed, even if it was contrary to what was falsely believed at the time.

Still, leftists thought they had Trump this time. But the story has already started to fade. Woodward will be on 60 Minutes tonight, and every show on TV afterward. He’ll sell a million books, but they’ll be sold to the same people who’ve bought every “Russia stole the election,” Putin controls Trump,” “Donald Trump is the new Hitler,” etc., book that came before it, and it will likely have the same impact.

Woodward’s “bombshell” is akin to someone reporting FDR told them “December 7th will be infamous throughout history” in 1943 – it’s old news repurposed to make some rich guy even richer. In the end, the guy who claimed to have interviewed former CIA Director William Casey on his deathbed, at a time he was basically in a coma and unable to speak, will be a pebble in a sea of waves. Those waves may ultimately win the day, but no individual ripple will matter.

Then again, the American public might see through the whole fake storm and reject the largest mobilization of propaganda against a single human being in all of history and reelect the president. Come November, we will find out just how much stupid put out there by these leftists actually sinks in.

Derek Hunter is the host of a free daily podcast (subscribe!), host of a daily radio show on WCBM in Maryland, and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

