President Donald Trump on Sunday called for the death penalty after a gunman ambushed and shot two Los Angeles County sheriffs in Compton.

“If they die, fast trial death penalty for the killer,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Only way to stop this!”

If they die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this! https://t.co/K3sKh28GjX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

The president commented as the video of the gunman went viral on social media.

“Animals that must be hit hard!” he wrote.

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

The two deputies were in critical condition according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff department.

“It pisses me off,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Saturday night in response to the shooting. “This was a cowardly act.”

The suspect remains still at large.

