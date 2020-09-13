https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/epic-massive-latinos-trump-caravan-underway-miami-400-vehicles-video/

The weekends are for Trump caravans and Trump boat parades!

A massive Latinos for Trump caravan was underway in Miami, Florida on Sunday.

Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans in Miami organized a massive caravan rally supporting President Trump.

“We don’t want Socialism in the USA!” one proud Cuban-American living in South Florida tweeted.

🚨 HUGE 🚨 Cubans 🇨🇺, Venezuelans🇻🇪, & Nicaraguans🇳🇮 in #Miami organize MASSIVE CARAVAN supporting @realDonaldTrump! We don’t want SOCIALISM in the #USA! 🙌🏻🇺🇸 https://t.co/KUuSg0RyAl — Rey Anthony (@ReyAnthonyFL) September 13, 2020

Look at all of those vehicles!

Today in MIAMI!!!! TRUMP CARAVAN!!!! pic.twitter.com/cpVCAUVa3Z — Wilfredo Díaz Rosado🌐🇺🇸🇵🇷🇮🇱 (@wilfredodiazPR) September 13, 2020

One participant estimates between 400-500 vehicles in the caravan!

Caravan for Trump rally in Miami. There’s at least 400 cars so far, probably more. Event starts at 2pm and cars keep pouring in. You can hear the honking of cars waiting to come in. Enthusiasm is high!! pic.twitter.com/pmsfcgEs1l — Mari4Bob (@mari4bob) September 13, 2020

Kamala Harris made a surprise visit to Miami on Thursday as Joe Biden hid in his basement bunker.

Latinos for Trump lined the streets in South Florida to make clear they rejected Harris’s far left policies.

Joe Biden has a serious problem among Florida Hispanic voters.

Latinos from South America and Cuba who have suffered under Socialist and Communist regimes have come to the US for a better life and they know Biden and Harris will usher in Socialism which = suffering and death.

According to a new poll conducted by Equis Research, a Democrat Latino research and data firm, Biden leads President Trump among Hispanics by 53-37 — Biden’s so-called 16 point lead over Trump is a whopping 11 points lower than what Hillary Clinton received in 2016 exit polls in Florida, a state she LOST to Trump.

The same poll also shows President Trump is ahead of his Florida Hispanic 2016 performance by 2 points.

