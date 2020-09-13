https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2020/09/13/reporter-tries-to-shill-for-biden-after-trump-tweet-it-doesnt-go-well/

Watching the reporters who are assigned to Joe Biden’s campaign constantly be pushed aside, told to go home, and not allowed to ask any questions is fairly pathetic. But what makes it worse is the penchant by said reporters to play spokesperson for him even as he spits in the face of their profession. If Donald Trump were not taking questions and constantly ignoring the press, how would they react? I think we know the answer.

Yet, when it comes to Biden, even as he continually refuses to field any inquiries whatsoever from his press pool, the journalists in question continue to bend the knee.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein is one of those people.

I’m a reporter covering Biden and traveled with him this week to Pennsylvania twice, Michigan and New York. None of those states are in his basement. https://t.co/ybxrOetPBZ — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 13, 2020

In total, Biden managed to leave his basement for a few hours over the last several days. On 9/11, he called a lid and refused to take any questions, using the tragedy as an excuse to not do basic campaign functions. The next day, he did the same thing again. He continually does whatever it takes to avoid the media and we all know why.

You’d think that’d make someone like Epstein upset. To have her job be so minimized by a candidate that she’s left following him around like a puppy while never having any part of the relationship that normally exists in a press pool reciprocated. But no, she’s ready to step up and play Biden campaign puppet at a moment’s notice regardless.

Her snap back at Trump didn’t go well.

What would @JoeBiden do without you journalists there to defend him? — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) September 13, 2020

So how does it work does the campaign just cut you a check or do you think of this as a religious obligation to fulfill? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 13, 2020

What we are seeing now is a preview of how it will be if Biden is elected. The press will go back into hibernation, content to toss softballs every once in a while. Of course, with Biden’s mental condition, that won’t be very often.

And that’s really the scandal here, isn’t it? We’ve got a walking corpse running against the President and the media are doing everything they can to cover it up. If that means skirting every part of their job while playing Baghdad Bob for the public, then so be it.

