Abraham Foxman, who served the Anti-Defamation League for 50 years, including as its national director, is endorsing Joe Biden for president, warning that President Donald Trump’s reelection would be “a body blow for our country and our community.”

In a stinging commentary for the Times of Israel, Foxman — a Holocaust survivor who became the face of the fight against anti-Semitism — wrote Trump’s presidency “has given succor to bigots, supremacists, and those seeking to divide our society,” and characterized Biden as someone who “will restore equilibrium.”

The endorsement is a first for the esteemed Jewish leader.

“For more than half a century, I avoided public positions on electoral politics,” he wrote. “When I chose a career working for the Jewish people, I took on a sacred obligation, like so many other professionals, to avoid taking sides in partisan contests — an obligation I carried into retirement.”

“But there is more than enough evidence Trump is a demagogue and his presidency threatens American democracy,” he argued, adding: “Trump’s failings of character and America’s dismal global standing have hurt Jewish interests.”

“Another four years of Donald Trump will be nothing less than a body blow for our country and our community,” he declared.

“It is true that Trump has made decisions that many in our community have waited for, including his decision on Jerusalem, which I support,” he wrote.

“But these decisions have come at the cost of Trump’s frontal assault on bipartisan support for Israel, and some have been clothed in deeply offensive stereotypes about Jews and their ties to the Jewish state.”

“Our community has an enormous stake in bipartisanship,” he wrote. “It is the only way to combat anti-Semitism and bigotry. It is how we built a strong US-Israel alliance.”

Foxman added the American Jewish community “cannot permit Jews and Israel to be weaponized for anyone’s narrow political interests.”

He portrayed Biden as someone who “will restore the equilibrium that has been lost.”

“He has been an ally, and he has repeatedly pledged to aggressively fight anti-Semitism,” he said. “I am confident he and Kamala Harris will not back down from confronting Israel’s enemies and detractors, even if they emerge within their own party.”

