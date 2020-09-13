https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/maga-hat-voting-law/2020/09/13/id/986690

A man with skin cancer violated Georgia law for wearing a Make American Great Again hat to go vote in October 2016, the State Election Board ruled 3-1 on Thursday.

Lee Holsworth, who wears hats because of his cancer, removed the red MAGA hat when asked, but now he is being sent a letter of instruction for wearing it to Johns Creek Environmental Campus early voting location in Oct. 29, 2016, but he will not face any fines or penalties, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I didn’t feel like I was electioneering or anything like that; I was just coming in to vote,” Holsworth told the State Election Board meeting, per the AJC. “I don’t even know if there were any other voters there.

“When asked to take it off, I was so surprised, but I did it.”

Coincidentally, it was three Republican board members who voted in favor of admonishing the voter, while the Democrat member voted against it, per the report.

“I just don’t think it’s a violation to wear a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat that doesn’t say to vote for any particular candidate on it,” Democrat David Worley told the AJC.

Georgia law prohibits any voter from distributing or displaying campaign materials within any polling place.

