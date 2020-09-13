https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/heartbreaking-father-iranian-wrestler-navid-afkari-hangs-sons-empty-singlet-outside-home-regime-executes-son-protesting/

The Iranian regime executed wrestling champion Navid Afkari on Saturday despite a global outcry including a public plea by President Trump.

His mother had called out for help on Friday. Navid and his brothers were arrested for protesting the regime.

#BREAKING

Navid Afkari, a 27-year old political prisoner, was executed early Saturday morning, despite a global campaign calling on #Iran to revoke his death sentence. Navid sent many message from prison saying he was tortured into confessing to crimes he did not commit. https://t.co/4ucaBMFO8D pic.twitter.com/3rogvhclIf — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 12, 2020

President Trump posted a tweet calling on the regime to not execute the 27-year-old wrestler.

Hearing that Iran is looking to execute a great and popular wrestling star, 27-year-old Navid Afkarai, whose sole act was an anti-government demonstration on the streets. They were protesting the “country’s worsening economic situation and inflation”… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

What sad news.

Navid Afkari’s father hung his son Navid’s empty wrestling singlet, next to an image of his executed son, outside of his home after his execution.

This is just heartbreaking.

Via Iranian human rights hero Ahmad Batebi.

I have a heartbreaking video for you @BobbyKGreen from the #Navid_Afkari’s house.

His father hanged Navid’s wrestling costume, next to an image from his executed son image, when he won the wrestling competition in #Iran. Thanks for your commitment to humanity.#BanIRSports4Navid pic.twitter.com/1sR7JrjFkv — Ahmad Batebi #اعدام_کنی_انتقام_می‌گیریم (@radiojibi) September 13, 2020

Video was released from Iran of Navid’s funeral.

A heartbreaking footage from the #Navid_Afkari’s funeral in his village. His family were not allowed for mourning and most of individuals in this video are the members of the Iranian demonic regime security force, which have surround Navid’s parents.#BanIRSports4Navid https://t.co/OUs7HRwkRP pic.twitter.com/uPZXpjciSw — Ahmad Batebi #اعدام_کنی_انتقام_می‌گیریم (@radiojibi) September 13, 2020

