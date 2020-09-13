https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/heartbreaking-father-iranian-wrestler-navid-afkari-hangs-sons-empty-singlet-outside-home-regime-executes-son-protesting/

The Iranian regime executed wrestling champion Navid Afkari on Saturday despite a global outcry including a public plea by President Trump.

His mother had called out for help on Friday. Navid and his brothers were arrested for protesting the regime.

President Trump posted a tweet calling on the regime to not execute the 27-year-old wrestler.

What sad news.

Navid Afkari’s father hung his son Navid’s empty wrestling singlet, next to an image of his executed son, outside of his home after his execution.

This is just heartbreaking.
Via Iranian human rights hero Ahmad Batebi.

Video was released from Iran of Navid’s funeral.

