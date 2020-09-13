https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/huge-trump-2020-boat-parade-lake-mead-celebrate-trumps-visit-nevada-weekend-video/

President Trump this weekend traveled to Nevada to meet with voters all over the Silver State, working around cancellations from venues in both cities due to concerns about Coronavirus crowd restrictions.

Thousands showed up to President Trump’s rally in Minden last night.

Trump is also hosting a Latinos for Trump roundtables in Las Vegas and Phoenix and will be holding a rally tonight in Henderson.

Trump’s schedule is so packed that he will also be attending a high dollar fundraiser in Las Vegas.

Biden took ANOTHER day off on Sunday as President Trump zigzags throughout Nevada and other western states.

A massive Trump 2020 boat parade on Lake Mead welcomed Trump to the state of Nevada this weekend.

WATCH:

TRUMP BOAT PARADE: A viewer sent in this video from the Boat Parade in support of President Trump that was held at Lake Mead earlier today. Courtesy: Josh McDaniel pic.twitter.com/nTyXLa7spo — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) September 13, 2020

Hundreds of Nevadans took to the water on Lake Mead on Saturday!

WATCH:

ANOTHER boat parade for President Trump as hundreds of Nevadans took to the water on Lake Mead yesterday! pic.twitter.com/3ShIEAX3aM — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2020

Nevadans love President Trump!

@realDonaldTrump nearly 1000 boats at Lake Mead on Saturday for the Trump boat parade. Largest boat rally ever. pic.twitter.com/PNoBIU6ex7 — Josh McDaniel (@lvmics) September 13, 2020

