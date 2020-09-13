https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/dont-fear-communists-reporter-attacked-blm-mob-georgetown-physically-assaulted-video/

Reporter Megan Barth was assaulted Saturday night in the Georgetown area of Washington DC. She was filming the Black Lives Matter mob.

The reporter was filming the BLM mob as they were walking down the street.

They swarmed her and assaulted her for filming them.

Notice in the video the BLM marchers were carrying a flag reading, “Black Women Matter.”

While they beat a female reporter!

TRENDING: Surveillance Video of Ambush Shooting of LA Sheriff Deputies Released (Shooter Looks Like a Child!)

I am physically fine, slightly bruised on my neck, my phone was recovered. The police asked, which one attacked you? Note: it’s hard to know who attacked you when you’re being surrounded and attacked from all sides. — Megan Barth (@ReaganBabe) September 13, 2020

What do communists fear most? Exposure.

I don’t fear communists. I expose them. — Megan Barth (@ReaganBabe) September 13, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

