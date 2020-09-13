https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/13/israel-to-reimpose-strict-lockdown-over-covid-19-people-will-have-to-stay-within-500-meters-of-their-homes/

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a second series of strict lockdown measures in the country to combat a surge in COVID-19 infections:

The plan is for this new lockdown to last for three weeks:

One provision says people can’t go farther than 500 meters away from their homes:

Private sector jobs will continue but without any public reception:

This begins on Friday:

There are some outstanding issues, however:

Friday also the eve of the Rosh Hashana holiday:

From Netanyahu:

Well, that’s an understatement.

