It’s happening, folks.

Yes, it’s a baby-step, but it matters.

Premier Soccer League is the first sports organization that has removed the “Black Lives Matter” badge from their uniform.

Yes, they’re still kneeling and doing a bunch of unpopular SJW garbage, but it’s very, very significant that the “BLM” badge has been removed from their uniforms.

The group says that certain positions that BLM holds, like “defund the police,” have proved “uncomfortable” for the league.

This move comes as two police officers in Compton were ambushed and shot in the head by an unknown assailant, and anti-cop protest groups celebrated the shooting by chanting “We hope they die.”

From The Guardian: During the restart that followed the suspension of football owing to the coronavirus pandemic, players wore badges endorsing Black Lives Matter for all nine match days. A gesture of solidarity with protests in the US, the UK and elsewhere following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, it was a move universally approved by the players but also, unusually, supported by the Premier League. Policies supported by the organization of the same name, including the defunding of police forces, subsequently proved uncomfortable for the league. The chief executive, Richard Masters, was forced to justify the endorsement in front of a DCMS select committee and told MPs: “We’re drawing a clear distinction between a moral cause and a political movement.”

What the very liberal Guardian won’t admit is that support for BLM has plummeted in the U.S. and around the world after the “summer of hate” unfolded, with riots, beatings, bullying, and even murders.

Over 30 people have died in U.S.-based BLM riots.

In 2019, 10 unarmed black men were shot by police officers.

Think about that…

This has never been about George Floyd for Marxist BLM…it’s about burning down the U.S. systems and starting over, communist-style.

Decent, law-abiding citizens do not support this hateful Democrat violence and wish to fundamentally transform America.

Folks can push for police reform and/or retraining without burning down cities or glorifying accused rapists and convicted women abusers and criminals.

As this BLM movement spirals more and more of control, other sports leagues and corporations will be doing the same.

This piece originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used by permission.

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

