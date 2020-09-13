https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/beyond-sad-elder-abuse-dnc-trump-goes-retweets-seeing-joe-biden/

Joe Biden has dementia.

Aussie reporter Rita Panahi put together an amazing collection of Joe Biden’s recent displays of senility.

[embedded content]

For months Americans have seen Joe Biden stumble and fumble his way through his campaign stops and interviews.

At this point it’s no longer amuzing it’s sad. It’s also infuriating.

What the Democrats are doing with this man is elder abuse.

President Trump retweeted on Joe Biden’s mental state on Sunday morning.

“It’s elder abuse!”



“He could barely walk 20 yards.”



