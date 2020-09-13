https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/13/james-woods-shares-video-showing-bystanders-doing-nothing-to-help-the-ambushed-lasd-deputies/

A video is going around showing bystanders doing nothing to help the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies who were ambushed and shot in the head on Saturday.

“Vote like your life depends on it,” writes Twitchy favorite James Woods:

Here’s the reaction of an eyewitness to the ambush of two Deputies shot in the head in #Compton. The victims are in the background. No one is going to help them. Vote like your life depends on it. #BlueLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/tE8NH5YZvm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 13, 2020

Mark Levin adds:

America 2020:

What a sick reaction:

There is nothing redeemable about a person like this guy. https://t.co/bFjGi2LMzo — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 13, 2020

***

