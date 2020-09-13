https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/13/james-woods-shares-video-showing-bystanders-doing-nothing-to-help-the-ambushed-lasd-deputies/

A video is going around showing bystanders doing nothing to help the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies who were ambushed and shot in the head on Saturday.

“Vote like your life depends on it,” writes Twitchy favorite James Woods:

Mark Levin adds:

America 2020:

What a sick reaction:

