http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eZAUhCRiOZU/

Hollywood actresses Amy Schumer, Alyssa Milano, and Julianne Moore have joined together to force the NFL team formerly known as the Washington Redskins to cancel its employee non-disclosure agreements to let employees speak out about their purported harassment experiences over the team’s name.

Now called “The Washington Football Team,” the NFL team required employees to sign NDAs so that they could not speak out and stir the controversy over the former name that that has been decried by some as racist.

“I’m joining @TIMESUPNOW,” Amy Schumer tweeted on Sunday, “and sending a message to the @WashingtonNFL team demanding they release former employees from NDAs. It’s time to let these people speak out & share their experiences with assault and harassment. Join me & take action.”

I’m joining @TIMESUPNOW and sending a message to the @WashingtonNFL team demanding they release former employees from NDAs. It’s time to let these people speak out & share their experiences with assault and harassment. Join me & take action: https://t.co/4Oxkbz8IkO #PHIvsWAS — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 13, 2020

Moore, who recently starred as Gloria Steinem in Amazon’s The Glorias, and #MeToo activist and Who’s the Boss actress Alyssa Milano also tweeted out the same message.

I’m joining @TIMESUPNOW and sending a message to the @WashingtonNFL team demanding they release former employees from NDAs. It’s time to let these people speak out & share their experiences with assault and harassment. Join me & take action: https://t.co/rYuh5by1rg #PHIvsWAS — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 13, 2020

If enough ppl speak up, we can make sure that the @WashingtonNFL team releases its fmr staff from their NDAs. These brave employees deserve a chance to share their experiences w/assault & harassment. Send a msg to @NFL345 @nflcommish @nfl now: https://t.co/tACod4WzS9 #PHIvsWAS — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) September 13, 2020

Milano, in particular, has a long record of attacking the Washington Redskins for what she claimed is a “racist” name, even though she was part of a company selling NFL gear and was even seen modeling Redskins team wear.

Schumer, Milano, and Moore linked up with the far-left group Time’s Up to push the effort to force the NFL team to cancel the aforementioned NDAs. “WHAT ARE YOU HIDING? More than 50 former employees – both women and men – have spoken out against the abuse and harassment they witnessed or endured at the Washington Football Team,” the group says on its website.

The group says “the full extent of the toxic culture” inside the Redskins is not publicly known because employees and former employees are legally prohibited from speaking out.

Time’s Up officers and board members include Hollywood executives Katie McGrath and Shonda Rhimes, left-wing actress Ashley Judd, former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, among many more.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

