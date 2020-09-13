https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/516223-kid-rock-to-headline-trump-rally-in-michigan

Kid Rock will headline a campaign rally for President TrumpDonald John TrumpCrowd aims ‘lock him up’ chant at Obama during Trump rally Nevada governor: Trump ‘taking reckless and selfish actions’ in holding rally Michigan lieutenant governor blasts Trump coronavirus response: He ‘is a liar who has killed people’ MORE in Michigan on Monday, the campaign said.

The musician will join Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleKid Rock to headline Trump rally in Michigan Pence set to attend fundraiser hosted by couple who shared QAnon posts Politics of fear finds home in 2020 campaign MORE at the rally in Harrison Charter Township, Mich., according to an announcement by the campaign on Saturday.

The campaign event is scheduled for 7 p.m. and doors for general admission will open at 6 p.m.

Trump held a rally in Freeland, Mich. last week. Hundreds of people attended Trump’s Thursday rally in the state, according to the Detroit Free Press.

This weekend, the president held campaign rallies and roundtables in Nevada.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

