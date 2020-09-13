https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kidrock-trump-maga-michigan/2020/09/13/id/986704

Musician Kid Rock will join Donald Trump Jr. for a MAGA event Monday in Detroit as President Donald Trump aims to take the critical battleground state in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump won Michigan by the smallest margin in 2016 but Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has retained a consistent lead in the key swing state in several national polls.

The president last week held a rally at an airport hangar near Saginaw that was attended by thousands and touted the large number of supporters who came out to see him as evidence of his strength in Michigan.

“This is not the crowd of a person who comes in second place, you know that right?” Trump said. “Fifty-four days from now, we’re going to win Michigan.”

The Sept. 14 event will take place at the Harrison Charter Township in Michigan and is scheduled for 7 p.m. Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, will also be in attendance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

