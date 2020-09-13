https://www.dailywire.com/news/l-a-sheriff-two-deputies-31-year-old-mother-24-year-old-male-ambushed-in-cowardly-attack

Two deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were hospitalized Saturday evening after a male gunman approached their patrol vehicle, fired multiple shots inside in an ambush attack, and then fled on foot, according to officials and video surveillance.

One of the deputies is a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy, and the other is a 24-year-old male, revealed Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a press conference Saturday evening. He did not disclose their condition.

“This is just a somber reminder: It’s a dangerous job,” said Villanueva during the press conference. “Actions — words — have consequences, and our job does not get any easier because people don’t like law enforcement.”

Villanueva said the two deputies, both of whom joined the force only 14 months ago, had been “ambushed” in a “cowardly fashion” while in their vehicle by a local metro station.

“The two deputies were doing their job, minding their own business, watching out for the safety of the people on the train, and seeing somebody just walk up and just start shooting on them — it pisses me off, it dismays me at the same time,” he said later in the press conference. “There’s no pretty way to say it.”

After LASD posted an edited-down video clip of the shooting, President Donald Trump shared it on Twitter, simply saying: "Animals that must be hit hard!"

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

Villanueva said that the two deputies had been shot multiple times, and were transported to a local hospital by other deputies after radioing for help. He also said both were responsive when they arrived at the hospital, but declined to elaborate on the nature of their wounds or where they had been shot.

According to Fox News Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin, the full video of the shooting, which has not been publicly released, shows the suspect creeping toward the vehicle before he shoots at the deputies. The full video also shows one of the deputies falling out of the vehicle and stumbling after the shooter flees, he said.

BREAKING: LASD has given me the okay to show this shortened video of the suspect opening fire on the deputies in this ambush. Before the video starts, the suspect creeps up to vehicle. After it stops, deputy falls out and stumbles. Manhunt still underway. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/3x3vXn4IFy — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore released a statement after the attack, saying: “Tonight we pray for these two guardians to survive. I recognize and acknowledge we live in troubled times. But we must as a community work thru our differences while loudly and resoundly condemn violence. Blessed are the Peacemakers.”

Tonight we pray for these two guardians to survive. I recognize and acknowledge we live in troubled times. But we must as a community work thru our differences while loudly and resoundly condemn violence. Blessed are the Peacemakers. https://t.co/BKMG4xHNOF — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) September 13, 2020

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) also released a statement, saying: “Sending prayers of healing to the @LASDHQ deputies shot in a horrific attack near the Blue Line in the City of Compton. Deputies across the county bravely work to keep our communities and Metro riders safe. We strongly condemn this cowardly ambush & stand prepared to offer aid.”

Sending prayers of healing to the @LASDHQ deputies shot in a horrific attack near the Blue Line in the City of Compton. Deputies across the county bravely work to keep our communities and Metro riders safe. We strongly condemn this cowardly ambush & stand prepared to offer aid. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) September 13, 2020

