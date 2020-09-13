https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/lack-one-vitamin-raises-covid-19-infection-risk-77/

A lack of Vitamin D increases the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 by 77%, a study published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.

“Given that vitamin D deficiency is common, supplementation of vitamin D intake might reduce the likelihood of developing COVID-19,” Dr. David O. Meltzer, a professor of medicine at the University of Chicago, told UPI.

He and his researchers found that 22% of the test subjects who had a deficiency of Vitamin D contracted COVID-19. But of the 60% with adequate vitamin D levels, just 12% were infected, UPI reported.

“There is prior evidence from multiple sources that vitamin D can enhance both innate and adaptive immunity,” Metzger said.

UPI explained that innate immunity refers to the body’s natural immune system response. Adaptive immunity refers to how the immune system adjusts to a virus that evades its natural response.

Significantly, while Vitamin D deficiency raised the COVID-19 risk by 77%, older age raised the likelihood by only 6%.

Meltzer said Vitamin D also can prevent the excess inflammation that is typical of severe COVID-19.

He noted to UPI there are dietary sources of vitamin D, including fatty fishes, such as salmon; eggs; mushrooms; and most milk and dairy products.

Meltzer cautioned, however, that it’s “not easy to get the levels one would get from supplements from these dietary sources alone.”

He said regular exposure to sunlight can also raise vitamin D levels.

