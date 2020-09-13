https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/lancaster-pa-black-lives-matter-crowd-forming-following-officer-involved-shooting-video/

In a scene similar to what we saw in Kenosha, a large crowd is starting to gather where an officer involved shooting just occurred in Lancaster, PA.

Andrea Finney, a local reporter at the scene, tweeted on Sunday that people were gathering with “political signs” such as “we are done with Amerikkka. Change is coming.”

BREAKING: Officer involved shooting in Lancaster City near Laurel & Fremont Streets. Crowds gathering and beginning to hold political signs … White and black sign pictured says, “We are done with Amerikkka. Change is coming.” pic.twitter.com/dejbgVmNVi — Andrea Finney (@AndreaTVNews) September 13, 2020

The police were reportedly called to the scene for an in-progress domestic disturbance shortly after 4 p.m. and found an adult male armed with a knife. He was holding the knife when the shooting took place.

The armed man did not survive the shooting.

This is an ongoing situation and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the situation unfolds.

