Just before midnight Saturday night, after the news came that two Los Angeles County officers, one a 31-year-old mother of a six-year-old boy and the other a 24-year-old male cop, had been shot in the head in a cold-blooded ambush as they were sitting in their patrol car, longtime Los Angeles radio show host Larry Elder, who was a lone conservative black voice on local radio for decades, furiously denounced the attack while citing groups and individuals whom he felt had laid the groundwork for such an attack.

Elder tweeted, “Thanks ‪#BlackLivesMatter‪@BarackObama; ‪@DNC; ‪@CNN; ‪@MSNBC; ‪@TheRevAl; condescending “woke” media; condescending “woke” academia; and condescending “woke” Hollywood for pushing the lie that cops kill blacks just because they’re black. This is the result. Happy?”

Actor James Woods, who has been forcefully condemning the rioters and looters who have ravaged the United States this summer and who is a staunch supporter of police around the country, tweeted succinctly, “Brilliant. Thank you.”

Recently, responding to a caller who accused him of denying police were guilty of “systemic” racism, Elder gave a short dissertation on exactly why he believed what he believed:

Recent years, the police have killed an average of a thousand people each year. This is in a population of 350 million Americans. Some 40 million are black; I’ve heard the number 35, 35, 32, it’s around in there, okay? In the last 60-years, according to the Centers for Disease control, the rate at which people have shot and killed blacks declined 75% percent. Last year, near as we can figure out, there were 25 unarmed black people killed, not just shot and killed, but killed by many other ways. 25. At least as many unarmed whites have been killed by the police as unarmed blacks. Where’s the outcry?

“Of all the people police killed, less than 4% are ‘white cop killing unarmed black person,’ Elder continued. “And again, unarmed person does not necessarily mean ‘not dangerous.’ Michael Brown was unarmed, was perceived recently as dangerous. His DNA was found on the officer’s gun. And, for example, that immigrant was killed in New York some years ago, Amadou Diallo, he was cornered, the police had a suspect who looked like him, they had the wrong guy, but they asked him to show his hands, he reached into pocket to pull out his wallet, the police thought he was going for a firearm, blew him away.”

“Hillary pronounced the people who killed him ‘murderers’ publicly, then later on apologized because there hadn’t been a trial yet, hadn’t been one word of testimony yet,” Elder said. “All of them were found not guilty by a multi-ethnic jury. So just because you are unarmed, does not necessarily mean that you were not reasonably perceived as dangerous. So when you get down to those that were unarmed and were not reasonably perceived as dangerous, you’re talking about a tiny, tiny fraction. Even less than the 4% of all the people that killed by the police.”

Hateful, Angry Caller Accuses Larry Elder of Denying Police Of ‘Systemic’ Racism–Elder Responds With DATA and LOGIChttps://t.co/x0zmxxrVgw#GeorgeFloyd #JacobBlake #WeGotACountryToSave — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 13, 2020

