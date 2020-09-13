https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/latinos-for-trump-caravan-in-miami-more-than-400-vehicles/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
meanwhile in Miami .. sunday ! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/3ygkQfxyD8
— Pedro Moreno (@Tv_pedromoreno) September 13, 2020
Caravan for Trump rally in Miami. There’s at least 400 cars so far, probably more. Event starts at 2pm and cars keep pouring in. You can hear the honking of cars waiting to come in. Enthusiasm is high!! pic.twitter.com/pmsfcgEs1l
— Mari4Bob (@mari4bob) September 13, 2020
Song — Latino Trump Anthem