Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Sunday that the Board of Supervisors has authorized a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the ambush shooting Saturday night of two Sheriff Deputies as they sat in their squad car near a Compton Metro station.

The deputies were reported to be out of surgery on Sunday after being said to have each been shot in the head. One deputy is 31-year-old woman who is the mother of a 6-year-old boy. The other deputy is a 24-year-old man. They were both new to the force, having been sworn in 14 months ago, reported KCBS-TV.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said both deputies were in critical condition after surgery:

Thank God both deputies made it through surgery and are now in critical but stable condition. Our thoughts and prayers for them and their families will continue to be amplified. Lawlessness of this sort cannot be tolerated. Let the perpetrator be swiftly and properly apprehended. — Mark Ridley-Thomas (@mridleythomas) September 13, 2020

Police describe the shooter as a Black male between 28-30 years old wearing dark clothing and say he was last seen leaving the scene in a black four-door sedan.

Text of statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posted to Facebook:

$100K REWARD OFFER in Manhunt for Suspect in Ambush Shooting of 2 LA Sheriff’s Deputies #Compton Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two LASD deputies. The incident was reported Saturday, September 12, 2020, at approximately 6:58 p.m., at the MLK Transit Center in Compton. A lone gunman ambushed two of our deputies last night. The suspect approached the vehicle from behind and fired several rounds from his firearm at the deputies, striking them. The deputies sustained critical injuries. The suspect is described as a male Black 28-30 years-old, wearing dark clothing. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has authorized a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. There is no additional information available at this time. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said “We at the LASD would like to offer our sincerest appreciation for the overwhelming support being offered from all over the Nation. We also wish to thank the LA County Board of Supervisors for sponsoring the $100K reward for the arrest and conviction of this coward.” Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Video of the ambush attack:

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

