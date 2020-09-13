https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/los-angeles-sheriffs-deputies-shot-ambush-attack-stable-condition/

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies who were shot in an ambush attack last night are both in stable condition.

The 31-year-old mother was hit in the jaw and arms.

The 24-year-old officer was hit in the forehead, an arm and in the hand.

Law enforcement is still looking for the shooter.

ABC7.com reported:

The two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies who were shot in the head in an ambush in Compton Saturday are now in stable condition, authorities confirmed Sunday. A senior official within in the department tells ABC News that one of the deputies, only identified as a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy, was shot in the jaw and arms but is critical but stable condition. The other deputy, a 24-year-old man, was struck by gunfire in the forehead, an arm and a hand. He is described as alert. Neither of their names have been released to the public. Meanwhile, the search continued Sunday for the gunman who shot at the deputies Saturday as they sat in a patrol vehicle outside the Metro Blue station at Willowbrook Avenue and Compton Boulevard.

$100K REWARD OFFER in Manhunt for Suspect in Ambush Shooting of 2 LA Sheriff’s Deputies #Compton #LASD Call investigators with your tips to 323-890-5500. https://t.co/gFFsQ72niE pic.twitter.com/N2uk4ONXKg — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

