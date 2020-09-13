http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PHgzSsIhwLU/

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) weighed in on the ongoing protests around the United States in the name of social justice, some of which have turned violent.

Manchin pushed back against President Donald Trump’s “law and order” messaging heading into the 2020 presidential election, emphasizing that the violent protests are happening “under Donald Trump’s watch.” The Democratic lawmaker out of West Virginia advised Trump to quit blaming Democrats for everything.

“I know you’re going to talk about all of the violence happening in the country,” Manchin told host Kasie Hunt. “This is happening under President Donald Trump’s watch. It’s not Joe Biden’s watch or anybody else’s watch. So, if he’s going to be law and order, what the president is out saying now, ‘law and order,’ Mr. President do it before this all happened. You know, bring people together.”

“You know, he blames every Democrat — it’s all our faults,” he added. “I can assure you, Mr. President, I want to work with you. I’ve tried to work with you, but I believe every time something goes wrong, you want to blame a Democrat no matter who they might be is the wrong approach to take. We’re in this together.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

