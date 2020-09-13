https://nypost.com/2020/09/13/blm-protesters-clash-with-nypd/

Six Black Lives Matter protesters were arrested outside of the 34th Precinct in Washington Heights on Saturday night after earlier marching onto the George Washington Bridge and briefly stalling traffic.

Around 100 protesters took part in the rowdy, two-borough rally, first marching from The Bronx into Manhattan on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

They continued onto the upper level of the George Washington Bridge at around 7:30 p.m., snarling traffic for some 20 minutes before being dispersed by cops.

The marchers then crossed back into Manhattan, where they converged on the nearby 34th Precinct in Washington Heights.

Videos from Twitter show a tense scene at the precinct house as cops in riot gear scuffled with protesters outside.

One white-shirt officer was filmed forcefully shoving a protester to the ground as he approached a woman who appeared to be getting arrested by other cops.

“As people were speaking, riot cops attacked us, shoving and arresting multiple people for no reason,” wrote Joshua Potash on Twitter, who posted the clip.

The group dispersed by 10 p.m. Police reported no injuries.

“Look how much power we had. We sat on the bridge for 20 minutes. We shut the whole city down,” said one protester, who wouldn’t give his name.

“Then we came down here and police started beating the s–t out of us,” he added. “It’s going to take 100,000 years to clean all this up.”

