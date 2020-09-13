https://www.theblaze.com/news/michael-moore-melts-down-in-unhinged-rant-calls-trump-mass-murderer-compares-him-to-osama-bin-laden

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore claimed last week that President Donald Trump is a mass murderer, comparing Trump to terrorist Osama bin Laden.

Moore’s shocking comments came on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He made them on an “emergency” episode of his podcast.

What did Moore say?

According to Moore, “no American other than Confederate President Jefferson Davis and his General Robert E. Lee has killed more Americans than Donald J. Trump.”

Moore’s comments came during a lengthy diatribe about Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Moore claimed Trump is directly responsible for the deaths of Americans who have died from COVID-19.

“Now you can say, ‘Well, hey, you know, Trump didn’t actually kill them with his own hands.’ Yeah, that’s true. But I can tell you with a fact that Osama bin Laden did not fly a single one of those godd**m airplanes. So he’s innocent? No,” Moore said.

“Trump is a mass killer,” he claimed.

“Trump stood down and knowingly allowed 200,000 Americans to die,” Moore said earlier in the podcast. “That is 67 9/11s. Take the dead of this day, take the dead of 9/11, and multiply it by 67 times and that’s how many people have died of the coronavirus. Trump knew. So much could have been avoided.”

What’s the background?

Moore’s unhinged rant came in response to selectively leaked excerpts from journalist Bob Woodward’s upcoming book in which Trump sat with Woodward for 18 separate interviews.

During one of those interviews, Trump revealed to Woodward exactly what he knew about the coronavirus and when he knew it.

From CNN:

President Donald Trump admitted he knew weeks before the first confirmed US coronavirus death that the virus was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and “more deadly than even your strenuous flus,” and that he repeatedly played it down publicly, according to legendary journalist Bob Woodward in his new book “Rage.” “This is deadly stuff,” Trump told Woodward on February 7. In a series of interviews with Woodward, Trump revealed that he had a surprising level of detail about the threat of the virus earlier than previously known. “Pretty amazing,” Trump told Woodward, adding that the coronavirus was maybe five times “more deadly” than the flu.

The comments Trump made in his interview with Woodward stood in stark contrast with those he made publicly.

In fact, in a later interview with Woodward in March, Trump admitted that he “wanted to always play it down,” referring to COVID-19, because he did not “want to create a panic.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

