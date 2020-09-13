https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/mn-young-voter-shares-message-trump-interview-far-left-msnbc-keep-fighting-good-fight-video/

Earlier today, the Trump War Room shared clips of far-left MSNBC interviewing Trump supporters in Minnesota. One of the videos they shared was of an interview with Kalley Erickson, a young female who is clearly confident in her decision to vote for Trump in 2020.

Minnesota LOVES President Trump. Minnesota voter: “I would like to tell Donald Trump to keep on fighting the good fight, you know, keep doing what he’s doing!” pic.twitter.com/TDsDnyJsTx — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2020

100 Percent Fed Up – The MSNBC reporter asks Erickson, “What are some of the things you think he’s [President Trump] done?” The reporter was taken off guard when the female Trump supporter had a laundry list of Trump’s accomplishments ready to share with his audience, including some of the key policies Trump has implemented to specifically help Black Americans, and how he’s effectively dealt with the COVID pandemic. Near the end of her commentary, the young, female Trump supporter calls out Democrats for their hypocrisy regarding Trump.

Minnesotans can see through the Democrats’ attacks on President Trump’s coronavirus travel restrictions. “Democrats called him racist… and now they’re saying that he didn’t do enough or didn’t act quickly so, you know, which is it?” pic.twitter.com/xAirXidQi6 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2020

Another voter, who does not vote by party, but instead votes on “issues,” explains why he will be voting for Trump this upcoming election. “Jobs” and “the economy” are the reasons he tells the MSNBC reporter he plans to vote for President Trump.

TRENDING: Surveillance Video of Ambush Shooting of LA Sheriff Deputies Released (Shooter Looks Like a Child!)

A Minnesota voter on why he supports President Trump: “For me, the important issues are the jobs and the economy … We need to stand with the president again, unite as Americans…so that he can build the economy back again for our country.” pic.twitter.com/ENzULC7U2b — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2020

This comes a couple of weeks after the Trump Campaign vowed to win Minnesota, as previously reported by 100%FedUp.

President Trump’s reelection campaign says it has reserved $14 million in air time in Minnesota between Labor Day and Election Day as polls show a tight race in a state that the Republican presidential nominee has not carried since 1972.

peaking on a conference call with reporters, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said Minnesota represents one of the president’s best opportunities to expand the map in 2020.

“We’re going all-in on Minnesota,” Miller said. “We think it’s a state we can win.”

At a campaign rally for Trump’s reelection, Minnesota Iron Range mayors — Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe, Chisholm Mayor John Champa, Ely Mayor Chuck Novak, Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson, Eveleth Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich, and Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich — endorsed Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second term in office.

The Democratic presidential winning streak in Minnesota is the longest in the country.

Trump campaign going all in to win Minnesota:

“The fact that Biden is spending one of his first above ground excursions in Minnesota shows he’s on defense,” said Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien. “That would be like our campaign scheduling a trip to the reddest state in the country. It shows how the president has changed the map and how Joe Biden and the Democrats’ radical policies aren’t playing in the Midwest like they used to.”

A Fox News poll from July found Biden ahead by 13 points in Minnesota. More recently, an Emerson survey from August found Biden ahead by 3 points, and a Trafalgar Group survey found Trump and Biden in a statistical tie.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

