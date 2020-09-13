https://trendingpolitics.com/despicable-michael-moore-likens-trump-to-osama-bin-laden/

There may be a depth that is too far for the Hollywood left to sink to but just how low that might be is currently unknown.

Friday was the 19th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack ever perpetrated on U.S. soil when hijacked jetliners were turned into flying bombs by those who hate us for our way of life and before 9/11 was over, more than 3,000 innocent people lost their lives.

When America came together in the aftermath of the attacks, the national show of unity, strength, and patriotism was despised by the left, many of who were probably secretly happy that al Qaeda sucker-punched America.

On the day when the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon as well as on United Airlines Flight 93 were honored, those who like the terrorists are determined to destroy this great nation dishonored the dead, spat on the flag, and insulted true patriots.

One of them was the morbidly obese left-wing propagandist Michael Moore who in a ghastly display of disrespect and poor taste, compared President Trump to Osama bin Laden, the leader of the death squads that took down the twin towers.

In an utterly tasteless, lie-filled rant on his podcast, the morbidly obese Democrat accused Trump of killing Americans (which he hasn’t) and served up his insulting smear by claiming that just because bin Laden didn’t fly the planes did not make him any less guilty of murder.

Via Breitbart News, “Michael Moore Compares Trump to Osama Bin Laden: ‘He Is a Mass Killer’”:

“My friends. This is murder. In the extreme. No American other than Confederate President Jefferson Davis and his General Robert E. Lee has killed more Americans than Donald J. Trump,” Moore said in an “Emergency Podcast Episode” of RUMBLE, referring to the U.S. death toll of the Chinese coronavirus. “Think about that. Civil War. 600,000 plus dead. Thank you, Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee. We’re heading over 200,000,” Moore said, citing reports that the number could reach 400,000 by Christmas. Notably, the IHME model that the forecast is based on has a pattern of failed projections, as Breitbart News has extensively detailed. “What if he had chosen to do what any other decent, sane, moral person would have done when informed about this national security threat?” Moore asked, stating that Trump was told the truth about the virus in January but chose to ignore it. The Oscar-winning director failed to mention during his fallacy-filled rant that Trump’s decisive decision to shut down travel from China that same month. While he said it is true that true Trump did not actually kill Americans “with his own hands,” Moore argued that the president still bears responsibly and likened him to Osama Bin Laden. “I can tell you for a fact that Osama Bin Laden did not fly a single one of those God damn airplanes. So he’s innocent? No. Trump is a mass killer,” Moore stated. “Trump stood down and knowingly allowed 200,000 Americans to die. That is 67 9/11s. Take the dead of this day, take the dead of 9/11, multiply it by 67 times and that’s how many people have died of the coronavirus. Trump knew. So much could have been avoided.”

Moore’s delusional ravings are a sign of growing panic within the Democrat camp as polls show that President Trump has erased most of the cadaverous dunce Joe Biden’s lead as Americans appropriately see that the Democrats are barely able to contain their glee over ANTIFA/BLM Marxists burning and looting in American cities.

Now Dems are tripling down on fearmongering over the coronavirus by wagging their fingers of blame at Trump despite the fact that their own leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Bill de Blasio were encouraging mass gatherings in the early stages of the outbreak.

Once an Oscar-winning director, Moore hasn’t had what could be remotely seen as a hit since his anti-Bush “Fahrenheit 9/11” back in 2004 and the Trump years have seen him become just another crank who is foaming at the mouth and screaming at the sky.

You have to give Moore some credit though; he was one of the few on the left who predicted that Trump could spring the upset on Hillary and he has already warned that 2020 may be a repeat.

