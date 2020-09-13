https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/13/new-photo-shows-hero-la-sheriffs-deputy-who-was-shot-in-the-jaw-apply-a-tourniquet-to-her-partners-wound-and-radio-for-help/

Fox LA reporter Bill Melugin shared this photo of the moments after two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were ambushed by an unknown assailant that shows one of the deputies — who was shot in the jaw — apply a tourniquet to her partner’s wound and then radio for help:

She’s a hero:

And it’s great news they’re reported in stable condition:

Now, let’s find the animal that did this:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...