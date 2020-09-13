https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mail-ballots-war-democrats/2020/09/13/id/986698

Predicting “all-out war” in the 2020 presidential election, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Democrats “will do anything this time to defeat Trump.”

“We have to recognize upfront that this is an all-out war,” Gingrich told Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. “The Democrats were so upset when they lost the presidency. They weren’t ready for it.

“The sudden shock of losing created an attitude that they’ll do anything this time to defeat Trump. I think it’s going to be a very difficult, very challenging problem.”

States adopting mail-in ballot voting systems before they are prepared to handle the volume is going to create problems that could last for months after the election, Gingrich lamented to host John Catsimatidis.

“You go to a place like New York; you know what a disaster the primary was in Manhattan, which took nine weeks to count, and the loser is now suing on the grounds that it’s still wrong,” Gingrich said. “You look at that kind of stuff, and you think we could have an election where we don’t know who the president is until January.”

This election should be decided by policies and not voting schemes, according to Gingrich.

“The degree to which people are learning about how pro-criminal and anti-police the modern Democrats have become . . . and the very fact that George Soros is going around the country spending millions of dollars to elect pro-criminal, anti-police district attorneys, that’s beginning to sink in,” he concluded.

