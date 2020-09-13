https://www.dailywire.com/news/nine-blm-protesters-cited-for-trespassing-on-mccloskey-property-in-st-louis-couple-suspects-there-wont-be-any-charges

Following an investigation into whether Black Lives Matter protesters, targeting the St. Louis mayor’s residence, had threatened Mark and Patricia McCloskey — a couple that went viral after being pictured defending their home with guns — nine BLM protesters were cited for “trespassing” and the couple suspects that’s the end of any charges.

The McCloskeys told Fox & Friends Weekend that protesters, who allegedly broke through a wrought iron fence protecting the McCloskey’s gated neighborhood, were given “municipal-type tickets” and that they don’t anticipate St. Louis prosecutors will push the matter any further, even though the McCloskeys are being prosecuted for defending their home.

“These are just tickets, they’re municipal type tickets,” Patricia McCloskey told the network Sunday. “Nine of three to five hundred people, I don’t know how they chose those nine people. I suspect there won’t be any charges even for these nine people.”

“The mob outside my house was chanting, ‘You can’t stop the revolution,’” Mark McCloskey added, connecting the incident that happened outside their home to an ambush attack on two Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies that took place Saturday night, leaving the two deputies seriously wounded. “What’s the definition of a revolution? The violent overthrow of government. And do we see that happening all over the country? And who’s stopping it? The Democrat-run cities, they’re encouraging it. They’re asking the public to engage in violence and stuff like this happens. This isn’t a coincidence.”

St. Louis prosecutors pledged to investigate the incident and determine whether protesters should be charged for marching through McCloskey’s neighborhood on their way to St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson’s home, located deeper in the same neighborhood. In videos that went viral at the time, protesters are seen interacting with the McCloskeys who exited their home armed with a handgun and a rifle. Some of the protesters appear to cross onto the McCloskeys’ lawn and yell back to the armed pair.

Before any charges could be issued against protesters, however, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner charged the McCloskeys with “unlawful use of a weapon,” per CNN.

“It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis,” Gardner said at the time.

The President, Missouri’s Republican Senator Josh Hawley, the Missouri Attorney General, and others have weighed in on the McCloskeys’ side.

“Dozens of violent criminals go free but homeowners facing trespassers on their own property are prosecuted. All the more reason for a SEARCHING Justice Dept investigation of the Circuit Attorney’s Office,” Hawley tweeted.

The McCloskeys told Fox News that they believe an official indictment against them will be handed down soon: “Patricia McCloskey said they’re expecting their indictment before Oct. 4.”

RELATED: Homeowner Sounds Off: Rioters Threatened To Kill Us, Take Our Home; Rifle Only Thing That Saved Us

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

