https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/13/npr-reporter-got-arrested-during-protester-action-at-hospital-where-ambushed-cops-were-being-treated/
About The Author
Related Posts
[AUDIO] Angry Cuomo all but threatens Trump, says he better have an ARMY to protect him if he comes back to New York
September 3, 2020
It is Official, 2020 Is the Worst Year Ever – Dancing With The Stars to Feature ‘Tiger King’ Villainess Carol Baskin
September 2, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy