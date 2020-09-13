https://newsthud.com/nypd-clash-with-blm-protesters-who-organized-to-shut-down-the-george-washington-bridge/

NYPD forces clashed with BLM protesters Saturday evening who marched onto the George Washington Bridge, shutting it down.

The protest was organized and intended to “shut it down.”

Clashes and Arrests happened outside 34th precinct today in Manhattan, following protesters shutting down George Washington Bridge for #breathebill

Clashes and Arrests happened outside 34th precinct today in Manhattan, following protesters shutting down George Washington Bridge for #breathebill

Multiple arrests were made:

Arrest were made during our B.R.E.A.T.H.E. protest tonight! PLEASE SHARE! #BreatheBill #StopKillingUs pic.twitter.com/cafSWmHXl8 — BLM Greater New York (@BLMGreaterNY) September 13, 2020

According to Fox News “Around 100 protesters took part in the rally, first marching from The Bronx into Manhattan. They next marched onto the upper level of the George Washington Bridge at around 7:30 p.m. They then crossed back to Manhattan and rallied at the nearby 34th Precinct.”

More footage here:

[embedded content]