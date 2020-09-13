https://newsthud.com/nypd-clash-with-blm-protesters-who-organized-to-shut-down-the-george-washington-bridge/

NYPD forces clashed with BLM protesters Saturday evening who marched onto the George Washington Bridge, shutting it down.

The protest was organized and intended to “shut it down.”

Multiple arrests were made:

According to Fox News “Around 100 protesters took part in the rally, first marching from The Bronx into Manhattan. They next marched onto the upper level of the George Washington Bridge at around 7:30 p.m. They then crossed back to Manhattan and rallied at the nearby 34th Precinct.”

More footage here:

[embedded content]

