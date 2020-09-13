http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ysmvTZLQHtg/officers-shot-in-compton.php

Two deputy sheriffs in Compton, California were shot last night by a man who approached their squad car while it was parked on the street, and opened fire:

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The deputies are a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man. Both were shot multiple times and are in critical condition. After they were taken to a local hospital, a mob of “protesters” gathered outside the hospital and shouted “We hope you die,” and so on. There were scuffles and arrests at the scene. “Protesters” reportedly tried to force their way into the hospital’s emergency room, but failed.

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

I blame Black Lives Matter. And when I say “Black Lives Matter,” I include the corporations and foundations that have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into that violent, racist, Marxist organization.

