Wouldn’t it be something if the media just reported the news without making snide and snarky comments? All Kelly O’Donnell had to do was report on the size of Trump’s rally in Nevada and let people reading her commentary draw their own conclusions about the silly COVID restrictions but oh no …

Had to get her sideways dig in.

Scenes from Nevada Trump open air rally still to begin. State covid restrictions limit gatherings to 50 but disregarded here. pic.twitter.com/sbnQyALzpt — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) September 13, 2020

Adults making decisions for themselves.

Those monsters.

Surely Kelly had this same sort of ‘concern’ when covering other large outdoor events, like BLM riots … sorry, protests.

Right?

Does Kelly tweet about riots and BLM marches like this? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/BgJMf6eT1k — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 13, 2020

Nope.

No complaining about covid here. https://t.co/yJbZCJtAXe — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 13, 2020

Guess Kelly thinks the rules only apply to Trump supporters.

Maybe COVID is smart enough to target only conservatives?

It’s just endless nonsense.

Very good question to her. Will she respond to it?….

She builds a house of cards… one tiny question… and it all falls down. — True-North Compass (@compass_true) September 13, 2020

Not counting on it.

What I find discouraging and frustrating is that no matter how often we present evidence of hypocrisy on the left, Democratic voters keep on supporting them and pretending it’s not happening. They’re like, “la-la-la-la”. — Melisa D. (@MelisaD712) September 13, 2020

All that matters is how much they hate Trump.

And his voters.

What a coward. She was humiliated by Trump for her shameful bias so… — CWR (@carriealmom) September 13, 2020

Maybe she’s holding a grudge?

***

